The infrastructure to keep bicycles is being built at the ORR cycle track near My Home Avatar, Narsingi and similar shelters will come up at Nanakramguda, TSPA Junction, Kollur and Vattinagulapally.

According to an official, hours of operation will be round the clock for automated dockless bicycle sharing and from 5 am to 11 pm for manned services.

“A minimum 125 bicycles for various age groups will be in place. If the demand rises, the number will be increased up to 375,” said a HMDA official.

The HMDA has also decided to develop a mobile app for booking bicycles. “The rental charges have not been decided. The infrastructure also includes ticket windows, waiting areas, informative sign boards etc," said the official.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) , a wing of the HMDA, has built the 23-km track that consists of two segments — Nanakramguda to TSPA (8.50 km) and Narsingi to Kollur 14.50 (km). The width of the cycle track is 4.5m with three cycle lanes. The track is covered by a solar roof that generates electricity.