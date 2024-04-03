Hyderabad: The HMDA stated that from December 2023 to March 2024, it had issued 215 occupancy certificates (OCs). It rejected 98 applications and 63 had shortfalls. It had 99 applications to be processed within the deadline.

Under the TS Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TSbPASS) as on March 2, the GHMC said it had received 7,109 applications for issue of OC and it cleared 4,569 of them. While 1,144 applications are rejected, 1,048 applications are were in the applicants’ login, 119 are closed due to double entry or were invalid and 23 applications were kept on hold for clarification. It said 205 applications were under process.