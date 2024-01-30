HM Suspended For His Indecent Behaviour With Girl Students

Kakinada: The Primary High School headmaster M.Srinivasa Nehru, 61, of Ballipadu in Attili mandal of West Godavari district was suspended for his indecent behaviour with the girl students, studying Class IV. The Athili police on Monday registered a case against him under the Pocso and SC, ST, Atrocities Prevention Act.

According to the police, the headmaster allegedly took the girl students to the kitchen room and showed the indecent videos on his cellphone. On Saturday, he allegedly sexually harassed a girl and the parents noticed it.

On Monday, the parents lodged a complaint and the Mandal Education Officer N. Ramdesh conducted an inquiry. In the inquiry, it was revealed that eight other students also made allegations against the headmaster. The Tadepalligudem DSP Saratchandra and others came to the village and inquired about the incident.



