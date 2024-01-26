Hit and Run cases rise in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It has been a heart-wrenching week beginning with the unfortunate death of a bouncer, Lingala Tarakam, who was killed in a hit-and-run case early this week. He lost his life after a speeding car rammed into him from behind.



There were two distressing hit-and-run incidents in Narsingi, where also the killer vehicles hit the victims from the rear. On Wednesday evening, a speeding car collided with a biker resulting in his death, while on Thursday a similar incident happened near the Outer Ring Road.On Wednesday, in Chandanagar, a two-wheeler rider was killed when a speeding car hit the vehicle opposite a shopping mall. On Thursday afternoon, a reckless autorickshaw driver hit an elderly woman walking on the left side of the road.According to data, from 2023, there have been 2,312 accidents in the city of which 311 were fatal.Cyberabad DCP Srinivas Rao said that a significant number of deaths of two-wheeler riders were either because they were not wearing helmets. Besides, two-wheeler riders using the wrong-side of the road could unnerve motorists coming in the correct direction and cause accident.“We have taken prompt action against the car drivers in this week’s hit-and-run incidents. We have been conducting awareness meetings and orientation programmes in schools and colleges and youngsters on the importance of following traffic rules and safe driving,” DCP Rao said.