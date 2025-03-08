All-Women Crew Operates Vande Bharat Express on Women’s Day

In a historic moment for Indian Railways, the Vande Bharat Express was operated entirely by an all-women crew for the first time ever on International Women’s Day. The momentous journey took place on Train No. 22223 CSMT - Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, which departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 6:20 AM.

Asia's first woman loco pilot, Surekha Yadav, took the helm of the train, accompanied by assistant loco pilot Sangeeta Kumari. Ensuring the smooth operation of the train, Shweta Ghone managed the train operations. A team of women Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs), led by head ticket examiners Anushka KP and MJ Rajput, was also on board. Senior ticket examiners Sarika Ojha, Suvarna Pashte, Kavita Maral, and Manisha Ram completed the all-women crew.

This trailblazing initiative is a momentous step toward gender equality in Indian Railways, highlighting the significant contributions of women in roles traditionally dominated by men. From the loco pilot to the on-board catering staff, every aspect of the journey was managed by women, showcasing their leadership, dedication, and capability in the transport sector. The all-women crew on the Vande Bharat Express sets a powerful example of women's empowerment, reinforcing the importance of representation in various sectors. The move has been hailed as a step toward breaking barriers and encouraging more women to join the workforce in fields such as railway operations, engineering, and technical roles. The successful operation of the train entirely by women not only commemorates Women's Day but also marks a significant milestone in the journey of gender equality within Indian Railways, further motivating women to pursue careers in diverse industries.



