Hindutva Has Nothing to do With Religion, Says Digvijay Singh

Bhopal: Veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday said that Hindutva is an identity and has nothing to do with any religion.

Mr. Singh said that the term “Hindutva” was coined by Savarkar who himself had said that it is an identity, and not religion.

He further said that the term ‘Hindu’ has nothing to do with (the people of) any religion. It is a geographical term coined by the Parsis.

“The term Hindu is not Vedic but Persian”, he said.

Mr. Singh said that our religion is Sanatan which means infinity.

The former chief minister accused BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of scaring Hindus saying that their religion is under threat and they need to be united to save their religion.

Similarly, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) also scares Muslims saying that their religion is under threat and they need to be united.

Neither Hindus or Muslims are under any kind of threat in India, he said and alleged that BJP-RSS and Mr. Owaisi have been playing religion cards for political purposes, he alleged.

Mr. Singh said that the country had once suffered partition ‘because of Savarkar and Mohmmad Ali Jinnah’.

Now, the ‘Mohallas’ are being divided in the name of religion, he said.

This is not in the interest of unity of the country, he added.