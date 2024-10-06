New Delhi/Jaipur: Emphasising that India is a Hindu nation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the Hindu society must unite for its security by eliminating differences in language, caste and regional disputes. Addressing a "Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran" event in Rajasthan's Baran, Bhagwat said that the Hindus consider everyone as their own. He asserted that the RSS' functioning is not mechanical but idea-based.

In his address, the RSS chief said, "We have lived here since ancient times, though the term Hindu came later. Hindus embrace everyone. They live in harmony through continuous dialogue."

Bhagwat stressed that "Hindu society must unite for its security by eliminating language, caste, and regional differences and disputes". He also stressed that discipline in conduct, duty towards the state and dedication to goals are essential qualities.

The RSS chief noted that society is not just formed by individuals and their families but by considering the comprehensive concerns through which one can attain spiritual fulfilment.

"The functioning of the RSS is not mechanical but idea-based. It is an unparalleled organisation whose values trickle down from the group leaders to the volunteers, their families and to society at large," he added.

Urging the volunteers to maintain widespread contact within communities, the RSS chief said that efforts should be made to alleviate community deficiencies by empowering society.

"The focus should be on social harmony, justice, health, education and self-reliance. The volunteers should always remain active and foster harmony, environmental awareness, indigenous values and civic consciousness within families, which are the basic components of a society," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief further noted that India's global reputation and standing are attributed to its strength and the safety of its expatriates is assured only when their nation becomes strong.

A total of 3,827 RSS volunteers attended the event. The event was also attended by senior RSS functionaries Ramesh Agarwal, Jagdish Singh Rana, Ramesh Chand Mehta and Vaidya Radheshyam Garg, among others.