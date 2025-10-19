Hindu Outfits Protest After Viral Video Shows Women Offering Namaz at Pune’s Iconic Shaniwar Wada

Pune: Hindu outfits protested on Sunday after a video showing Muslim women offering namaz at the historical Shaniwar Wada in Maharashtra's Pune city went viral on social media. The video was also posted on X by BJP Rajya Sabha Medha Kulkarni, who sought strict action in the matter.

"This is unfortunate. Shaniwar Wada is not the place to offer namaz. We urge the administration to take strict action against those involved," she told reporters while leading a protest of several hundred persons.

The outfits that took part in the protest included the Patit Pavan Sanghatna and Hindu Sakal Samaj. They sprinkled cow urine at the site and offered 'Shiv Vandana' (a Hindu prayer) in an effort to "purify" the site after the namaz episode.

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale said the site is under the Archaeological Survey India (ASI).

"We will speak to the ASI and will take further action after that," he said.

Shaniwar Wada was a 13-storey palace built by the Peshwas in 1736. It enjoys reverential status as the seat of Peshwa power and also as a symbol of Pune's history and culture.

It was destroyed in a fire in 1828. All that remains of the site are the fortification walls and massive the spike-studded doors.