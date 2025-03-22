Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla selected for 59th Jnanpith award

New Delhi, March 22: Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla was on Saturday named the recipient of the 59th Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary honour. He will be the first writer from Chhattisgarh to receive the award. The 88-year-old short story writer, poet and essayist, considered one of the greatest contemporary writers in the language, is the 12th Hindi writer to receive the award.

The award carries a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh, a bronze statue of Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, and a citation. Expressing his joy over being chosen for this prestigious honour, Shukla said it was a moment of immense happiness for him and admitted that he had never imagined receiving such recognition.

"This is a very big award. I never thought I would receive this award. I never really paid attention to awards. Others would often tell me in conversations that I deserved the Jnanpith Award. "But what could I tell them? Out of hesitation, I could never find the right words to respond," Shukla, who admitted that he remains dedicated to writing even at this stage of life, especially for children, told PTI.

His name was finalised for the award during the meeting of the Jnanpith Selection Committee, chaired by eminent storyteller and Jnanpith awardee Pratibha Ray. "Vinod Kumar Shukla will be the first author from the state of Chhattisgarh to be honoured with this award. This honour is being conferred upon him for his outstanding contribution to Hindi literature, creativity and distinctive writing style," the committee said in a statement. Other members of the selection committee present at the meeting included Madhav Kaushik, Damodar Mauzo, Prabha Varma, Anamika, A Krishna Rao, Prafful Shiledar, Janki Prasad Sharma and Jnanpith director Madhusudan Anand. Known for his distinctive linguistic texture and emotional depth, Shukla received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999 for his book "Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi". His other notable works include "Naukar ki Kameez" (1979), a novel that was adapted into a film by Mani Kaul, and a poetry collection "Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega" (1992). The veteran Hindi poet and storyteller advised budding writers to "have faith in yourself, and keep writing". "Writing is not a small task. If you are writing, keep writing. Have confidence in yourself. And if others give their feedback after your work is published, pay attention to it as well," Shukla added.

The Jnanpith Award, instituted in 1961, was first given to Malayalam poet G Sankara Kurup in 1965 for this anthology of poems "Odakkuzhal". The award is given only to Indian authors