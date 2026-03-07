Himanta Rules Out Union Minister Margherita Will Contest Assam Poll

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday ruled out the possibility of Union minister Pabitra Margherita contesting from the Jorhat constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters while flagging off the fifth day of the Jana Ashirwad Yatra from Naharkatia, Sarma said the BJP has no plans to bring Margherita into state politics at present.

“Pabitra Margherita is the Union minister of state for external affairs. It is a fortunate thing that a person from Assam holds this position and the state does not want to lose this opportunity,” Sarma said.

“There is no need for him to come to the State Legislative Assembly. We want him to remain in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet and enhance the pride and name of Assam,” he added.

Sarma said the party could consider Margherita’s candidature in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but clarified that no proposal has been taken up to field him in the 2026 Assembly polls.

“When it comes to the Assembly elections 2026, the BJP has taken no proposal or provision to field him as a candidate,” he said.

On the candidate for Jorhat, Sarma said the party has several strong local contenders. “We have several good candidates in Jorhat, people from humble families and backgrounds who are popular among the public. We will nominate one candidate from among the local names,” he said.

Regarding the Sivasagar constituency, the Chief Minister said the party has not taken a final decision. He noted that the seat is also being sought by the Asom Gana Parishad, while several aspirants from the BJP have expressed interest.

Commenting on the Opposition alliance, Sarma said differences over seat-sharing between the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and Raijor Dal could continue until the nomination stage.

“Until the last moment of nomination and withdrawal, this drama will go on,” Sarma said.

He also said that since Jogen Mohan, the MLA from Mahmora, has been fielded as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP will nominate a local candidate for the Mahmora Assembly constituency in the 2026 polls.

The Chief Minister also claimed that local Muslims were extending support to the BJP and praying for the party’s victory during the month of Ramzan.