The World Meditation Foundation has appointed Pujya Shree Shivkrupanand Swamiji, founder of Himalayan Samarpan Dhyanyog, to its prestigious World Meditation Expert Committee, marking a significant global recognition for India’s spiritual leadership.



The honour comes soon after UNESCO’s declaration of December 21 as ‘World Meditation Day’, an initiative driven by the World Meditation Foundation to promote global mental and spiritual well‑being.



Acknowledging Swamiji’s deep spiritual insight and decades of service, the World Meditation Day Committee and Jungto Society have invited him as a distinguished speaker at the Second World Meditation Day Forum, held on March 20–21, 2026, at the Jungto Social and Cultural Centre in Seoul, South Korea.



Pujya Swamiji, who has canter Mahudi Village Road near Gandhinagar in Gujarat, has spent several years in the Himalayas in intense spiritual practice, attaining profound knowledge that he has been sharing with society for over 31 years through meditation. Today, practitioners across 72 countries experience transformative spiritual growth through Himalayan Samarpan Dhyan—an enduring testament to his global influence.



This year’s World Meditation Day Forum brought together eminent meditation masters, leading scientists, and global practitioners to address the world’s rising mental, emotional, and environmental challenges. The conference aims to create a holistic, science‑aligned, and globally inclusive meditation ecosystem.



Swamiji’s guidance is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the forum’s vision, particularly in advancing the universal philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’—the world is one family. His contribution underscores India’s leadership in nurturing global harmony through meditation and spiritual wisdom.

