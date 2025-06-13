Himalayan Odyssey: Delhi to Leh by Bus

For mountain enthusiasts, the Delhi to Leh bus journey is a reality. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) operates its daily Delhi-Leh bus service from June 11, covering 981 kilometers through the Himalayas. This 32-hour trip offers stunning views of snow-covered peaks, winding roads, green valleys, and high-altitude passes.

The bus departs from ISBT Kashmere Gate, Delhi, at 12:10 PM, traveling via Ambala, Chandigarh, Kiratpur, Sundernagar, Mandi, Kullu, and Manali. The scenery transforms in Himachal, with highlights at Baralacha La and Tanglang La passes, among the highest bus routes.

Arriving in Leh around 8:00 PM the next day, the journey is breathtaking, with limited breaks enhancing the experience. At ₹1850, it’s an affordable alternative to flying, ideal for savoring Ladakh’s beauty. Return buses leave Leh at 4:00 AM, reaching Delhi by 8:00 AM the next day, offering scenic views throughout.

This journey is more than a bus ride; it’s a lifetime experience. Witness changing landscapes, meet fellow travelers, and marvel at engineering feats on mountain roads. HRTC’s skilled drivers and well-maintained buses ensure safety and comfort. Perfect for budget travelers, students, or anyone seeking an authentic adventure, this ride showcases India’s northern highlands. Pack light, bring a camera, snacks, and warm clothing for an unforgettable trip.





Written by Katravath Rahul, University of Hyderabad, Intern.