Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu refutes resignation reports, says will prove majority in house

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday refuted the reports of him resigning from the post, saying that he has not tendered his resignation and will prove the majority in the House.

Sukhu, while speaking to the media here on Wednesday said that no one from his party has asked for his resignation.

"Neither anyone asked for my resignation nor I have presented my resignation to anyone. We will prove the majority. We will win, the people of Himachal will win..." Sukhu said.

Sukhu further said that he will not get 'scared' and expressed his determination that Congress will remain in the power.

"I am not someone who will get scared and I can say this with guarantee, that Congress is going to win when the Budget will be presented. The budget will be passed today. BJP is spreading rumours of my resignation. Congress is united..." he added.

The Himachal CM also claimed that some of the six MLAs who cross voted in yesterday's Rajya Sabha election for lone seat are in his contact.

"...BJP is spreading rumours of my resignation. They want to create a break in the legislative party. They want Congress MLAs to leave the party and join them. Congress is united...Some of the MLAs who voted for BJP are in our contact..." Sukhu said.

The Congress government in the state faces a crisis after six MLAs crossed sides and are learnt to be in touch with the BJP.

The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

Meanwhile, HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker suspended 15 BJP MLAs for alleged misbehaviour and adjourned the house.

The state budget is pending approval in the assembly and the BJP, with the help of Congress rebels, is ensuring that the budget is not passed and is seeking a division of votes.

Congress leader and observer for Himachal Pradesh DK Shivakumar on Wednesday rushed to Shimla to parley with members of the party which is facing loss of support and risks losing power in the state.

Shivakumar in a post on X expressed his confidence that Congress rebel MLAs will stay 'loyal' to the party and stay put with the mandate that has been accorded to them

"As per the directions of the Congress high command, I am reaching Himachal Pradesh. Also there is absolutely no need to indulge in any hearsay, as I am confident that Congress Party legislators will be loyal to the party and stay put with the mandate that has been accorded to them," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said.

He further hit out at the BJP, accusing it of 'deliberately attempting to crush democracy'.

"However, what should be questioned and worrisome is the extremes to which BJP is going in terms of acquiring power, deliberately attempting to crush democracy and public mandate in the process," Shivakumar added.

In fresh trouble for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, a state minister and the son of the former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday stepped down from his position.

"All I would like to say is that under the current circumstances, it is not correct for me to continue as a part of the government. So, I have decided that I am resigning from the Council of Ministers. I am resigning as a minister," Singh said.