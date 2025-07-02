Himachal Cloudbursts: 10 Dead, 34 Missing in Mandi

Shimla: The death toll from cloudbursts and flash flood-related incidents in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh has risen to 10 with the recovery of five additional bodies. The search for 34 missing people is underway, officials said on Wednesday. The state witnessed 11 cloudburst incidents, four flash floods and a major landslide on Tuesday, most of which occurred in Mandi district, disrupting normal life.

Cloudbursts were reported at four locations in Gohar, three in Karsog, two in Dharampur, and one in Thunag, Mandi. Two bodies were recovered in Siyanj, Gohar, and one each in Thunag, Dhar Jarol, and Pandeev Sheel areas, officials reported. The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed.

On Tuesday, two deaths were recorded in Bada and one in Talwara, both in Gohar; one person died in Old Bazaar, Karsog; and one body was recovered at Neri-Kotla in Jogindernagar. A total of 282 roads were closed in the state following heavy rains and 1361 transformers and 639 water schemes were disrupted.

Most of the damage was caused in Mandi where 182 roads were blocked for vehicular movement and 633 transformers and 465 water schemes were affected as of Wednesday morning, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Additionally, 24 houses, 12 cattle sheds, one bridge and several roads were damaged, 30 cattle perished in the tragedies while a total of 370 people, including 316 in Mandi, have been rescued and 11 were still stranded, the SEOC added.

Two teams each from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with police and home guards, are actively engaged in search and rescue operations in the district.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall continues in several regions of the state. Kasauli received 55 mm of rain since the previous evening, followed by Baggi with 54.8 mm, Dharampur with 38.8 mm, Mandi with 36.8 mm, Sarahan with 32 mm, Solan with 27.4 mm, Pandoh with 27 mm, Jubbarhatti with 26.2 mm, and Shimla with 24.2 mm. The Met Office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas across the state from Friday to Sunday.