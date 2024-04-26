Top
High Turnout As Nominations Close In Visakhapatnam, ASR

DC Correspondent
26 April 2024 1:45 PM GMT
Representational Image


The 2024 AP elections nomination phase concluded on Thursday, marking a flurry of political activity across Visakhapatnam and the ASR districts. In Visakhapatnam, a total of 12 nominations were filed, while the ASR districts saw significant participation, with 11 nominations from Araku, and 12 each from Paderu and Rampachodavaram on the final day.

According to the Election Commission of India website, a total of 69 nominations were received, including both independent and party candidates from Visakhapatnam, 39 from the Araku constituency, and 31 from the Anakapalli constituency.


