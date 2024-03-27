High Speculations in Pithapuram Constituency

Kakinada: As stated by the great Telugu poet Sri Sri, the same rule applies for poetry as well as poll surveys. Any subject can be a source of inspiration for a poet, be it a match stick, a piece of soap or anything else for that matter.

Similarly, anybody can be a poll surveyor, as being seen in Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Generally, poll surveys are conducted by reputed consultancies, deploying graduates or experts in their agencies. But in Pithapuram, many people are depending on vendors to assess the winning chances of candidates.

Pithapuram constituency is a focal point in the state as well as in the country, as film star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is contesting from this assembly segment. Senior non-controversial political leader Vanga Geetha is contesting against the film star on behalf of ruling YSRC. This has led to heavy betting has begun in the constituency.

A banana vendor N. Appalayya said many people are inquiring about the winning chances of candidates. “I am also asking buyers which party they would cast their vote,’’ he stated. A fruit vendor K. Tatabbayi said people in Pithapuram are pinning a lot of hopes on Pawan Kalyan to develop Pithapuram.

There is a campaign that Pithapuram would be more developed than Kakinada if Pawan Kalyan wins.

A vehicle driver said he is inquiring from passengers and people of Pithapuram about the winner from the constituency. He said he wants to bet ₹1 lakh on Vanga Geetha. If she is defeated, he will lose ₹1 lakh. Otherwise, he can win ₹10 lakh.

In East Godavari and Kakinada district, betting in Pithapuram has become a hot topic. Many people are waiting for nominations, before they start betting on candidates.