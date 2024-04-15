High level delegation from UK visits CBI headquarters in New Delhi

New Delhi: A high level delegation from the UK on Monday visited CBI headquarters in New Delhi.



The delegation included Mr Stephen Kavanagh, Executive Director Police Services, INTERPOL and UK’s candidate for post of Secretary General of INTERPOL, Ms Christina Scott, Acting High Commissioner of UK to India, Mr Robert Holness form UK National Crime Agency and Ms Sorrel Evans, UK Home Office.

Mr Stephen Kavanagh held detailed discussions with Mr. Praveen Sood, Director, CBI and senior officials of CBI aimed at enhancing operational collaboration with the UK in various areas of law enforcement, including criminal intelligence sharing and to support efforts to combat financial crimes, organized crime, terrorism, cybercrime, and other transnational threats. Both sides shared commitment to addressing global crime threats in a coordinated and effective manner including via INTERPOL channels.

The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation between the UK and India in combating transnational crime. It was reiterated to strengthen bilateral ties and work closely together to address common security challenges effectively including the need for expediting mutual legal assistance and prioritization of extradition requests relating to fugitives.

Mr Stephen Kavanagh while interacting with senior officers of CBI thanked CBI for the valued partnership, cooperative spirit and reiterated commitment to enhance collaboration. Mr. Praveen Sood welcomed Mr Stephen Kavanagh and thanked him for his visit.

Both sides agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives to deepen cooperation.