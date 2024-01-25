High Court Rejects Registry’s Objections On Plea Against Land Allotment

Hyderabad: The two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kimar, on Thursday rejected the objections raised by the Registry in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by A Venkatarami Reddy, seeking registration of an FIR against former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

The matter came up before the court with an objection from the registry, which stated that certain documents critical to the list were not filed in the PIL. The petitioner contended that the BRS have a sprawling headquarters in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on the land allotted by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government.

The building is used for the party affairs, and also used for the purpose of running their own TV channel T-News, which is in violation of the rules and regulations of the land allotment.

The PIL is filed to take action against CCLA and revenue secretary Naveen Mittal and Chief Secretary Shanta Kumari at a relevant point in time. It was alleged that 17 acres of land in Kokapet village, which is worth Rs 11,000 crores, was alienated in favour of the TRS for a paltry sum of Rs 37 crores.

It is alleged that the petitioner would require that the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau register a crime against the former CM and the IAS officers and submit the report from time to time to the high court. The memo of allotment was a point of objection by the registry. Chikkudu Prabhakar, the counsel for petitioner, pointed out that even in the RTI application, the memo was in vain. That he said should not stall the investigation into a fraud of such nature.

HC appoints arbitrator to resolve claims against BSNL

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court appointed retired judge P. Naveen Rao as the sole arbitrator to resolve various claims against Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. The bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar was dealing with a batch of writ petitions filed by BSNL complaining that claims made by Infinity E V Motors and AP Micro, and Small Enterprises Facilitation could not be resolved by the Commissionerate of Industries.

BSNL unsuccessfully contended that the agreement between the concerned parties provided for arbitration by a departmental arbitrator. The bench pointed out that under the law a departmental arbitrator can no longer be the arbitrator. The bench accordingly asked the parties to resolve their disputes before the arbitrator appointed by the High Court.

HC dismisses consumer forum’s order against dentist

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice Sam Koshy and Justice T. Lakshmi Narayana on Thursday dismissed a writ petition filed by a dentist against orders of the consumer forum imposing damages of Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier, the writ petitioner faced a consumer dispute at the instance of T. Anita moved the district forum complaining of medical negligence and deficiency of service by practising dentist Dr Karthik.

While the District Consumer Forum ruled in favour of petitioner Dr. Karthik Reddy that there was no negligence, the State Forum found that there may be negligence in the transplant resulting in a deficiency of service. The finding was confirmed by the National Consumer Forum.

Questioning the said finding, the dentist appealed against the National Consumer Forum at the High Court. Dr Karthik argued that there was no final finding by the committee of three experts. Of the three experts, he said only one had certified provisionally that it could be negligence, and that too was not confirmed with a final report. The State Forum and National Forum imposed the compensation of Rs 5 lakh on the grounds of deficiency of service while absolving the petitioner of medical negligence.

HC directs registrar to hand over inquiry report

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court directed the registrar of cooperative societies to hand over a copy of an inquiry conducted against the president of Jubilee Hills Club Society in the city.

The judge made an interim order in a writ plea filed by Murli Mukund, a former secretary of the society.

According to the writ petition, there was an earlier direction that was issued in March requiring a full-fledged inquiry into charges against the incumbent president within four months and action has to be taken thereafter.

When no action was forthcoming, the petitioner filed the present writ petition. It was also complained by the petitioner that his attempts to get the details of the inquiry were stone-walled and authorities had refused to part with the copy of the report on the ground that it was under the active consideration of the government ordering notice in the writ plea. Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka directed the authorities to supply a copy of the inquiry report conducted as per the court orders to the writ petitioner.