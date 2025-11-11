High Alert Sounded Across Poll-Bound Bihar Following Explosion In Delhi: DGP

PATNA: A high alert has been sounded across poll-bound Bihar following the deadly explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday that killed at least eight people, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said.

The state police, already on high alert for the second and final phase of the assembly polls scheduled on November 11, has further tightened security across districts.

Talking to PTI, Kumar said, "A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following the explosion near the Red Fort metro station."



