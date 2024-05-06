Top
PTI
6 May 2024 9:26 AM GMT
Hemant Soren moves SC against rejection of his bail plea by Jharkhand HC

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court on Monday against rejection of his bail plea by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud seeking urgent listing of his plea.
The bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it would look into the request.
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed Soren's writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and denied bail to him.
Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 and is at present in judicial custody and lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. He was sent to the jail on February 15 after 13-day custody of the ED.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
