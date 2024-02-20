Top
Helicopter Services to Medaram Jatara from Hyderabad

DC Correspondent
20 Feb 2024 5:08 PM GMT
Helicopter Services to Medaram Jatara from Hyderabad
Devotees offering bangaram (jaggery) to the presiding deities Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram in Mulugu district on Tuesday. (Imaage:DC)

Hyderabad: A private aviation company said it was offering helicopter services for devotees to travel from Hyderabad and Hanamkonda to Medaram in Mulugu district where the Samakka-Saralamma jatara begins on Wednesday.

Sarvanan, base manager for the company, said the hire for a five-seater from Hyderabad to Medaram is Rs 5.75 lakh. From Hanamkonda to Medaram, the fare is Rs 29,000 per person. It is also offering a joy ride for six to seven minutes at Rs 4,800 per person at Medaram.

The TSRTC has said it would be operating 6,000 services from various centres to Medaram; the South Central Railway is operating 30 Jan Sadharan special trains up to Warangal, the nearest railway station.



