Helicopter Services to Medaram Jatara from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A private aviation company said it was offering helicopter services for devotees to travel from Hyderabad and Hanamkonda to Medaram in Mulugu district where the Samakka-Saralamma jatara begins on Wednesday.



Sarvanan, base manager for the company, said the hire for a five-seater from Hyderabad to Medaram is Rs 5.75 lakh. From Hanamkonda to Medaram, the fare is Rs 29,000 per person. It is also offering a joy ride for six to seven minutes at Rs 4,800 per person at Medaram.

The TSRTC has said it would be operating 6,000 services from various centres to Medaram; the South Central Railway is operating 30 Jan Sadharan special trains up to Warangal, the nearest railway station.