Helicopter On Way to Kedarnath Crashlands on Highway, All Safe

Rudraprayag: A helicopter on its way to Kedarnath made an emergency landing on the highway in Rudraprayag district on Saturday after developing a technical snag during take-off, officials said.However, all pilgrims on board and the pilot are safe, the officials said.

The helicopter had taken off from Badasu base for Kedarnath when it made the emergency landing on the highway near Sirsi following a technical snag during take-off, they said.

Videos on social media showed the Kestrel Aviation helicopter standing in the middle of the highway was dangerously close to populated buildings and with a car damaged by its tail rotor.

Six people on board the helicopter including the pilot had a narrow escape.

The pilot sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Kedarnath heli service nodal officer Rahul Chaubey said the incident had not affected the heli shuttle service to the Himalayan temple.

Efforts are underway to remove the helicopter from the highway.