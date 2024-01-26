Hebbalkar Praises Government Schemes for Inclusive Growth

Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar expressed pride in characterizing the state government's guarantee schemes as noteworthy achievements.Laxmi Hebbalkar, who is also the district in-charge minister of Udupi was speaking at the Republic Day function in Udupi on Friday.Hebbalkar conveyed the government's commitment to ensuring that all citizens, regardless of caste, religion, or gender, benefit from the five guarantee schemes. She urged the public to develop the necessary skills to maximize the advantages of government initiatives, fostering financial empowerment.Highlighting the success of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's implemented guarantee schemes, Hebbalkar acknowledged their transformative impact on people's lives, stating, "These five projects have changed people's lives a lot. Our government has gone by its promise by implementing five schemes as promised in our party's manifesto during the last assembly elections."Speaking to reporters, the minister spoke on how the guarantee schemes have helped the people during the prevailing drought in the state.She stated that the Shakti scheme had already benefited 100 crore women, and the government plans to conduct a thorough study on the scheme's impact on women's empowerment.She expressed surprise at former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar's return to the BJP."The local Congress workers had put effort to support Shettar during the last assembly elections. Though he lost, he was made a member of the Legislative Council. I don't know why Shettar made such a decision. He should answer why he left the Congress party. This should not happen in politics," she said.Dismissing speculations about MLA Laxman Savadi leaving the Congress, the minister asserted that Savadi would remain in the party. She cited Savadi's shift to the Congress after feeling disrespected in the BJP and emphasized his commitment to the party.