Heavy turnout of faithful at all churches for Maundy Thursday

Hyderabad: Maundy Thursday, held a day ahead of Good Friday, was marked by a heavy turnout of the faithful for the Holy Communion, a service every church in the city was involved in. Christians participate in the Lord’s Supper, which symbolises the last supper of Jesus (brought alive brilliantly by Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece ‘The last supper’). This is one of the most important events during the Lent season.

In his Good Friday message, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said “Good deeds like service, kindness and brotherhood taught by Jesus Christ along with the message of peace and compassion will keep inspiring mankind. Christians will recall the sacrifices rendered by Jesus Christ in his entire life.”Cardinal Poola Anthony celebrated the Holy Thursday Mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Gunfoundry. He explained the importance of this day. He spoke of the importance of priests and the services they are doing to the Christian community and the society overall.The Cardinal called for active participation in holy week events and ceremonies like Good Friday, Saturday Night Vigil and Easter.Fr Mathew Kallinkel, parish priest of St Joseph Syro Malabar, Malayalam church, said, “This day is observed in all the 17 churches in the city. The mass is in our mother tongue. The faithful took part in the service while priests administered the holy communion or Lord's supper.”T.V. Samuel, a member of SYRO Malabar Catholic Church, said, “This is the day of the institution of holy Eucharist and holy priesthood.”Einstein Samuel, committee member St Thomas cathedral, Secunderabad, said “Since this is an important day, the attendance of the congregation is high. According to the Bible, the traditional Passover feast, Jesus Christ took part along with his 12 apostles, called last supper, on the same night he was betrayed by one of his apostles.”According to the secretary of Church of St John The Baptist in Secunderabad, Mesa James Yesudas Samuel, “The faithful were involved in Lent prayers from Ash Wednesday.”