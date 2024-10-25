Heavy rains lash Kerala; IMD sounds orange alert in five districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Friday disrupting normal life by causing waterlogging of roads and traffic jams, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding an orange alert in five districts of the state.

The IMD issued an orange alert for the day in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts. It also issued a yellow alert in seven other districts of the state. An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. It also predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds in some parts of Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.



