Heavy Rainfall Claims Lives, Triggers Floods in J&K

Srinagar:Jammu and Kashmir faced nature’s wrath as relentless rainfall claimed two lives in frontier district of Rajouri and forced the rescue and evacuation of thousands across flood-hit areas on Wednesday.

Srinagar residents are enduring tense hours as the Jhelum River, flowing through the heart of Kashmir’s main city, surges above danger levels. Incessant rains have flooded several areas of the city, home to over 1.5 million people, and its outskirts, prompting authorities to launch evacuation efforts.



Rising water levels in other rivers and tributaries, including Tawi and Chenab, submerged low-lying areas, prompting urgent relief operations.



A report from Rajouri said that a mother-daughter duo, Sita Devi and Sonia Rattan Lal, lost their lives in the district's Sunderbani area, when their house’s wall collapsed due to heavy rains. Police and rescue teams recovered their bodies.



In a separate incident, a man went missing near Bantalab, Jammu, late Tuesday, with search operations ongoing.



Three days of continuous rainfall battered the region, with Katra recording 106.3 mm, Jammu 60.4 mm, and Qazigund 29.6 mm. The Jhelum River breached danger levels at Sangam (27.29 ft), Pampore (6.30 m), and Ram Munshi Bagh (20.98 ft).



Tributaries like Vishow Nallah and Rambiyara Nallah also neared critical levels, flooding areas like Khushipora Telbal and Mehjoor Nagar in Srinagar.



In Jammu, the Tawi and Chenab rivers exceeded danger marks, threatening low-lying areas.Residents in flooded zones reported sudden inundation, with homes, roads, and belongings submerged.



In eastern Doda, 60–70 houses were destroyed, 150 severely damaged, and 350–400 partially affected, alongside disruptions to roads, schools, and utilities.



Over 2,500 people were evacuated from Kulgam, 47 from Akhnoor, and 25 nomadic families from Anantnag by the Border Security Force (BSF) and J&K police, officials said. .



In Reasi district’s Mahore, 100 families were relocated, with essentials provided.



The Indian Army’s 16 Corps- also called White Knight Corps - rescued 80–90 civilians in Akhnoor, setting up medical camps at Pallanwala and Palatan for evacuees.



Reports received here said that landslides and mudslides blocked key routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Jammu-Pathankot Highway, and Mughal Road. While the 4th Tawi Bridge collapsed, the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch Highway remained closed, stranding vehicles.



The Meteorological Department predicts improved weather from Thursday but warns of possible rain and thunder in Jammu until September 7. Moderate rain is expected in some districts from September 8–11. Authorities advise avoiding water bodies and unstable structures.



The authorities have also ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday as a precautionary measure whereas these remained shut in the Jammu region on the 4th consecutive day Wednesday due to ongoing heavy rains, landslides, and flooding. Schools were previously closed on August 29, September 1 and September 2, with the closure extended through September 5 as per orders from the Directorate of School Education Jammu.



On Wednesday, internet and mobile phone services were disrupted in several areas of J&K due to heavy rainfall and flooding. The officials said that the adverse weather conditions, which triggered landslides and infrastructure damage, likely contributed to these disruptions, affecting communication in multiple regions.



Meanwhile, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), under the guidance of Chairman Manoj Sinha has launched a major relief effort to support over 1,000 families affected by heavy rainfall and landslides in Katra, Reasi, and Udhampur districts.

A spokesperson of the Board said that it initially provided relief supplies for 400 families, handed over to the Reasi district administration for prompt distribution.The relief package includes dry ration kits, utensils, blankets, medicines, buckets, tarpaulins, and tents to meet the immediate needs of those impacted by the disaster.

Additionally, at the request of the district administration, families from Purana Daroor village, whose homes were severely damaged, have been temporarily relocated to Shakti Bhawan, Niharika Complex in Katra to ensure their safety and well-being.



Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO of SMVDSB, reiterated the Board’s commitment to supporting the local community during crises. He emphasized that, in collaboration with the Reasi district administration, the Board will continue providing comprehensive assistance to ensure the well-being and safety of affected families.