Heavy Rain Lashes Kamareddy District

Kamareddy: Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms lashed many parts of the Kamareddy district on Sunday, causing damage to makeshift sheds in Somaram Thanda of Gandhari Mandal. In Sadashivanagar, Gandhari, Lingampet, Yellareddy, Nagireddypet Mandals, rain brought relief to the people from scorching heatwaves. The Meteorological Department also issued alerts for possible rains in the undivided Nizamabad district for the next five days.