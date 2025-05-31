Heavy Rain: Flash Floods, Landslides Reported Across Arunachal

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to flash floods and landslides in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, severely disrupting normal life, officials said on Saturday.In Upper Subansiri, flash floods caused extensive damage in Daporijo, the district headquarters, after the Sigin River overflowed, inundating several low-lying areas, they said.At least 117 houses, along with several vital infrastructure in the district, were affected due to inclement weather conditions.The most impacted localities include Polo Colony, Sigum Rijo, Sigin Colony, Bukpen Colony, and Forest Colony, the officials said.However, no human casualties have been reported, they said.Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, along with additional DC Biaro Sorum and other district officials, visited the affected areas to assess the damage and oversee response measures.In light of the worsening situation, the DC has issued a prohibitory order urging residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and relocate to safer places."All departments concerned, police and disaster management teams, have been placed on high alert and directed to remain prepared for any emergency," said Upper Subansiri District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Taw Ekke.Relief and rescue operations are underway, with the administration and disaster management department conducting damage assessments and providing immediate support to affected families.The authorities continue to monitor the situation and have assured all necessary aid to those impacted in rain-triggered landslides, he said.In West Kameng district, hundreds of people have been stranded at 35 Charai near Jamiri, along the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang (BCT) road, another official said.Road blockages have also been reported at Jyoti Nagar, Dirang, Padma, and Durga Mandir in the district.District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Mindu Yangzom said Border Roads Organisation (BRO) teams and machinery have been deployed near Jamiri, though continuous rain has hampered restoration efforts.A major landslide in Petaling Colony in Bomdila, the district headquarters, on Friday washed away portions of roads and culverts and an abandoned house.Though no casualties were reported, landslides caused disruptions in power supply.Road connectivity between Nafra-Nakhu-Nachibom villages in West Kameng and Bichom district was cut off due to landslides at several points, leaving many commuters stranded.The water level in the Miyong River rose due to incessant rainfall though it remains below the danger mark. Residents near the mini-secretariat have been advised to remain vigilant, another official said.The DDMO in West Kameng district has issued an advisory, urging people to avoid landslide-prone areas, streams, and unstable zones.Citizens have been warned against venturing into water bodies for fishing or hunting and advised to evacuate immediately in case of flash floods or landslides.Construction and earth-cutting work have been temporarily halted, and night travel has been discouraged unless absolutely necessary.Landslides have also been reported from Kurung Kumey, Kamle, and Lower Subansiri districts, where authorities are working to clear blockages and restore traffic movement.Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall due to a depression over Bangladesh.Light to moderate rain is expected in most areas, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in several regions.Isolated places may experience extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, increasing the risk of floods and landslides in vulnerable locations.The Meteorological Centre here has issued a red alert for five districts - Lower Subansiri, West Kameng, West Siang, Lohit, and Changlang.The authorities have urged residents, particularly in low-lying or disaster-prone zones, to remain cautious and take necessary precautions. Emergency services remain on standby as the situation continues to be closely monitored, the officials added.