Heatwave warning issued for 8 Maharashtra districts

Mumbai: Severe heat conditions continued to affect Maharashtra as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for eight districts of the state including Mumbai, Thane and Nashik. Despite rains in some parts of the state, the temperatures have remained high with Malegaon registering the highest temperature at 43° celcius.



According to the IMD, the heat wave will prevail in districts like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar as well as North Maharashtra districts of Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar on Saturday. In addition to this, it has also predicted rains in districts like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Nagar, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli with lightening and thunderstorms.

Despite intermittent rainfall, temperatures remained unyieldingly high across the state. Malegaon seized the title for the hottest location in the state, marking 43°C on the mercury.

On Sunday, the IMD has predicted light rains in Marathwada, Vidarbha, Khandesh and central Maharashtra, whereas some parts of Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha will receive light to medium range on Monday, the officials said.

In the Marathwada region, all four stations reported temperatures surpassing 40°C, exceeding normal ranges by 0.4° to 3.7°C. Similarly, except for Gondia at 39.8°C, all nine stations in Vidarbha recorded temperatures exceeding 40°C.

In light of the looming heatwave, the IMD officials have advised people to take precautions to avoid heat exposure, including wearing loose and cotton clothes, covering their heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella, staying hydrated and avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours.