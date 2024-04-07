Heatwave Precaution: Odisha Govt Restricts Outdoor Sports Activities

The Odisha government on Saturday asked the director of sports and youth services to restrict outdoor sports activities in view of the heatwave conditions in the state.

In a letter, the office of Additional Special Relief Commissioner (ASRC) wrote that it has come to notice of the Odisha government that outdoor game activities like cricket, football and hockey are going on during hot summer in many areas of the state.

“Keeping in view the extreme weather conditions, it is requested to take precautionary measures and restrict all outdoor game activities like cricket, football, hockey during hot summer. Strict enforcement shall be made on the restrictions of all outdoor sports activities stated above,” the letter read.

Also, the office of the ASRC advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during the day time between 11 am to 3 pm.

As per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), hot, humid discomfort weather conditions and heatwaves are likely to prevail for some more days in the state.

The maximum temperature in many parts of Odisha on Saturday hovered around 39 degree Celsius.

On Friday, Odisha Capital city Bhubaneswar was the sixth hottest place in Asia with maximum temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius. Mercury level crossed over 40 degree Celsius in 25 cities across the state. As many as nine places in the state recorded a maximum temperature over 42 degree Celsius.

The IMD on Saturday allotted heat wave warnings in as many as 14 districts across the state on Saturday. Warning has also been issued to the public not to venture outside during day time due to the chances of heat stroke.