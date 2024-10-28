Heated exchange between Haryana cop, bus conductor sparks fines for buses

A video of a heated argument between a female police officer from Haryana and a conductor of a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) bus had gone viral on social media. The incident occurred when the officer refused to pay the bus fare, prompting the conductor to ask her to deboard.





In the video, the conductor is heard requesting ₹50 for the ticket, but the officer, dressed in uniform and with her face covered, declines to pay. When the conductor insists that she needs to pay if she wishes to travel to Dharuhera in Haryana, she responds defiantly, “You will not get it.”

The conductor then informs her, “If you want to travel, you need to pay,” and blows his whistle to signal the driver to stop the bus. However, the officer refuses to exit and continues to argue over the fare.

Following the video’s widespread circulation, Haryana Police imposed penalties on over 50 RSRTC buses operating on busy routes, including Gurugram and Faridabad. In retaliation, Rajasthan authorities fined 26 Haryana Roadways buses. Reports indicate that nine of these fines were issued at Jaipur’s Sindhi Camp, while 17 others were given in various locations across the state.







