Heat Wave Sweeps Rayalaseema, Rains Lash ASR District

Visakhapatnam: Some parts in Rayalaseema region of AP suffered searing heat conditions for the second time in the season on Sunday.

ASR district, however, witnessed thunderstorms, which lashed Paderu and Chintapalli for the second day.

Visakhapatnam region remained cool as the sky remained overcast for the entire day. Visakhapatnam registered a temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius while Kalingapatnam recorded 35.1 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest place in the state for the day.

A report from IMD Amaravati said two places in AP recorded more than 45 degree Celsius temperatures on Sunday, the first time in April this year.

People across the state felt the pinch of the rise in mercury levels, compelling many people to remain indoors for the entire day.

On Sunday (April 28), Nandyal was the hottest in the state with 45.6°C, followed by Kurnool (45.2°C), Anantapur (44.1°C), Jangamaheswarapuram (44°C), Kadapa (43.6°C), Nandigama (43°C), Tirupati (42.9°C) and Amaravati (42.2°C). The remaining parts of the state recorded maximum temperatures between 39°C and 41°C.

On Saturday (April 27), Nandyal was the hottest in the state with 44.9°C, followed by Kurnool (44.5°C), Anantapur (43.7°C), Kadapa (43.4°C), Jangamaheswarapuram (43.2°C) and Tirupati (42.9°C).

"Mercury levels are likely to rise above 45°C at many places in Rayalaseema region and in some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh during the first week of May,” said Dr. S. Karuna Sagar, scientist at IMD Amaravati.

Many political leaders rescheduled their campaign timing from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, in north coastal Andhra, the campaign went on for the entire day, as the temperature remained moderate.