Hyderabad: A customer reported finding a live cockroach in his biryani at a popular outlet in Nacharam, adding to concerns about food safety and hygiene standards. The video of the insect posted by Naveen Kumar was widely shared on social media.

"It's unacceptable. It's not okay. The management should take responsibility for this but the hotel has not addressed the issue. They are not taking responsibility for this incident.”

The management has not issued a statement over the incident but downed the shutters, because of which food safety officers could not conduct an inspection. Locals urged an investigation into the matter and asked officials to enforce appropriate measures to prevent a recurrence.