Health Chief Inspects Guntur Government Hospital

Vijayawada: Health and family welfare commissioner S. Venkateswar made a surprise inspection of the Guntur Government Hospital on Wednesday. In particular, he focused on security in the maternal and child welfare ward.

He reviewed the RFID system to combat instances of child abduction from the hospital premises. He inspected the functionality of tags fixed on infants to ensure their safety.

Venkateswar ordered continuous monitoring of a mother-child pair for 24 hours.

Hospital superintendent Dr. Kiran Kumar took the commissioner around the hospital.