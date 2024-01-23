Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha highlighted the state government's commitment to public health and various programmes aimed at maternal and child healthcare, as he inaugurated the 'Vaidya Arogya Kendram' (health centre) at Numaish, the 83rd All India Industrial Exhibition, at Exhibition Ground in Nampally, on Tuesday.

The Exhibition Society, in collaboration with Yashoda Hospitals, has established the health centre to promote free healthcare awareness. Rajanarsimha appreciated the society's efforts to providing education scholarships to around students, especially focusing on girls. Society secretary Hanumanth Rao and vice-presidents Vanam Satyendra and G.S. Srinivas, and Dr Amidayala Lingaiah, the irector of Yashoda Hospitals, were present.