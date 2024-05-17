Health campaign in Odisha’s tribal dominated Lanjigarh bolsters community health

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, India’s premier producer of smelter grade alumina, conducted a week-long, comprehensive multi-specialty health camp and a blood donation drive in Odisha’s tribal dominated Kalahandi district.



The event, which prioritised accessible healthcare services through multiple health camps and awareness drives in more than several remote villages, witnessed huge participation from the communities.



The campaign culminated with a major multi-specialty health camp and blood donation drive at Vedanta Hospital, with an active participation of more than 350 community members.



Attendees had the opportunity to receive free health check-ups and one-to-one consultation with specialists in general medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, ophthalmology, and dentistry providing preventive screenings and curative guidance. Moreover, the blood donation drive garnered tremendous support to alleviate the critical shortage of transfusable blood in the region by collecting 32 units, which will safeguard the lives of many individuals in need.



Speaking on the overwhelming response to the health campaign, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd, said, “Ensuring access to quality healthcare is not just a privilege but a fundamental right. At Vedanta Aluminium, we prioritize healthcare as a cornerstone of our social impact efforts. Whether it's through our Mobile Health Units delivering doorstep services or organizing large-scale health camps like this one, we're dedicated to extending quality healthcare to remote communities across the nation. We firmly believe that by improving health outcomes, we can ignite a ripple effect of enhanced community well-being.”

