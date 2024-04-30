Head constable held in graft case in Jagitial

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Beerpur police station head constable Samalla Manohar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.5,000 from a complainant for not initiating any steps to execute Non-Bailabe Warrant (NBW).



The ACB unit of Karimnagar range laid a trap and arrested the constable, who allegedly demanded bribe from the complainant Katakam Gangadhar, a tea vendor and native of Perkapalli in Jagitial district, to do official favour for not to take any steps for execution of NBW, issued against the complainant's son-in-law Bale Thirupathi.

The ACB officials said the accused officer performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly and added that the bribe amount was recovered from his possession. Right hand fingers of the accused yielded positive results in the chemical test.

The ACB officials produced him before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded to judicial custody.