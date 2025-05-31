He goes back there every year. Not to remember. But because he never really forgets.

At Delhi airport, while most people queue up with vacation plans or return tickets, one man waits quietly, holding something no one else in line can see, a promise.

Col. Virender Thapar boards a flight to Drass every single year. That tiny town in the shadow of the mountains near Kargil, where the war ended for many… and life changed forever for a few. His son, Lt. Vijyant Thapar, was 22 when he died in the Kargil War. Brave, brilliant, full of life. He didn’t just fight he led, smiled, cared, and stood tall until the very end. Before he went out on what would be his final mission, he left a letter for his parents. Not dramatic. Just honest. In it, he asked his father to come visit the place where he and his men stood their ground.





That place… where the soil still holds the weight of sacrifice. So, Col. Thapar goes. Without cameras. Without words. He doesn’t need either. He just stands there. In the cold. Among the stones and wind. A father visiting his son. A soldier honouring another. A man carrying a promise through the years, through silence.





This isn’t a story about war. It’s about love. About a bond that even death couldn’t undo. About duty to country, yes but also to memory. We hear stories of heroes. But this… this is the quiet strength of the ones they leave behind. Some promises are made once. And then kept… forever.