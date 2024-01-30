HD Kumaraswamy Compares Congress to A Buffalo

Bengaluru: The attitude of the Congress party has made allies of India National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) to desert it and many allies are quitting the I.N.D.I.A one after the other, observed State Janata Dal Secular (JDS) president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Accusing the Congress party of spoiling chances of its alliance partners, he compared the Congress party to that of buffalo the way in which it stirs up mud in a pond making water dirty unfit for others to quench their thirst.

Kumaraswamy accused the Congress party leaders of the present generation to the erstwhile East India Company of the Britishers and pointed out that it was Nitish Kumar who gathered allies against BJP and now he rejoined the NDA.

While, JDS was “foolish” to continue alliance with the Congress party in 2018, he termed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee “wise” over her severing ties with the Congress party and recalled that “I would have been the Chief Minister had I listened to Prime Minister who spoke to me for an hour and half and asked to resign as the Chief Minister and take fresh oath a day after but I did not and aligned with the Congress party in 2018.”

“Had I listened to Modi then I would have been the Chief Minister and continued as Chief Minister to the present day,” stated Kumaraswamy and told Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that “You would not have been in the picture today.”

Kumaraswamy said Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party have gone their own way and accused the Congress party of begging for Lok Sabha in Uttar Pradesh from Samajwadi Party and stated that Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav has offered just 11 seats for the Congress party to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha polls out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

Regarding wearing saffron shawl in a protest in Mandya, Kumaraswamy defended saying that saffron colour in the tricolor and questioned the Congress leaders “Why are so narrow-minded on wearing a saffron shawl?”