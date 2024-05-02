HCU Startup Incubator Facilitates Partnership for Low-Cost Cancer Diagnostic Kits

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) start-up incubator ASPIRE BioNEST has facilitated a partnership between its nurtured start-up, Eliciton Innovation Pvt. Ltd., and the US-based Vivi Biologics, co-founded by Dr Kiran Velpula, UoH alumnus and notable figure in cancer research. The MoU is expeted to help in the development of low-cost diagnostic kits to enhance early detection of cancer. Dr Velpula has done pioneering work in cancer diagnostics and has deep ties with both the academic and medical communities, UoH noted.



