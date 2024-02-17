HCLTech To Recruit 500 Techies in Vijayawada Today

Vijayawada: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, will conduct a recruitment drive on Saturday, February 17, at its campus in Gannavaram, Vijayawada, for more than 500 positions across technologies. The recruitment drive presents an opportunity to professionals with three or more years of work experience across technologies, including Java Full Stack, Java + AWS, Microsoft.Net, Oracle / PLSQL, SAP: ABAP, Hana, Basis, C / Linux and SQL / Oracle DBA developers.



HCLTech associate vice president and Vijayawada centre head Shiva Prasad said, "HCLTech Vijayawada campus had been established on February 14, 2020. Within a short span of time, it has solidified its position as one of the largest IT services employers in Andhra Pradesh. Our diverse workforce here with expert skills in niche technologies serves over 100 global clients. Through our mega recruitment drive on Friday, we are excited to welcome stellar minds into our team.



