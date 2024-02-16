HCLTech Recruitment Drive to Hire 500 Tech Professionals in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, will conduct a recruitment drive on February 17 at its campus in Gannavaram, Vijayawada to recruit people for more than 500 positions across technologies.HCLTech's recruitment drive presents opportunities for professionals with three or more years of work experience across technologies (including Java Full Stack Developers, Java + AWS Developers, Microsoft .Net Developers, Oracle/PLSQL Developers, SAP: ABAP, Hana, Basis, C/Linux Developers, and SQL/Oracle DBA)."HCLTech Vijayawada campus was established on Feb 14, 2020, and in just a short span of time, it solidified its position as one of the largest IT services employers in Andhra Pradesh. Our diverse workforce here now serves over 100 global clients with expert skills in the latest and most niche technology advancements. Through the mega recruitment drive, we are excited to welcome stellar minds to the team,” said Shiva Prasad, Associate Vice President, and Center Head of Vijayawada, HCLTech.Spanning across 30 acres, HCLTech’s Vijayawada campus holds the prestigious Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum certification, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness. Women represent 43% of the workforce at HCLTech’s Vijayawada campus.HCLTech has a global footprint across 60 countries and is rated as Top Employer in 26 of these countries. Its Comprehensive portfolio spanning digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software to help clients navigate end to end digital transformation.