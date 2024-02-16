HCA Women's Cricket Coach Faces Misconduct Allegations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) finds itself embroiled in controversy as allegations of misconduct surface against the women's cricket team coach, Vidyut Jaisimha. Female cricketers have come forward accusing Jaisimha of inappropriate behavior, citing instances of misbehavior and alcohol consumption in front of the team.

A video purportedly showing Jaisimha drinking on the team bus has been submitted as evidence. Concerned about the seriousness of the allegations, the HCA has initiated an investigation into the matter and has decided to bench the coach until the probe is complete.

In response to the allegations, a group claiming to represent parents and relatives of women players within the HCA penned a letter to the association's president, outlining their concerns. The letter alleges that Jaisimha's behavior poses a risk to the safety of the players and tarnishes the reputation of the cricket association.

Meanwhile, an anonymous email containing videos of Jaisimha's alleged misconduct has surfaced, prompting further scrutiny. The president of the HCA has directed Jaisimha to refrain from participating in any cricketing activities on behalf of the association pending the outcome of the investigation.

The HCA assures that the investigation will be conducted impartially and in accordance with established protocols. The association remains committed to upholding the integrity and ethical standards of the sport while ensuring the safety and well-being of its players.