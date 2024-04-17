Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court was not inclined to interfere in the minimum qualifying marks set up in the notification for 796 posts of special education teachers for children with special needs at the primary level in the category of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT).



The notification mandated that the applicants must possess Intermediate or its equivalent exam as recognised by the state Intermediate board with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for candidates in the SC, ST, BC, differently abled candidates), and pass in the two-year diploma in elementary education, or special education in D.Ed or others.

Several aspirants, working as inclusive education resource persons on contract for several years, challenged before the High Court the 50 per cent restriction and also GO 4 (rules for direct recruitment to the post of special education teacher) issued by the school education department dated February 28, which also declared the same qualifying marks.

Nayakwadi Ramesh, counsel for the petitioners, argued that the notification was issued without taking into consideration of amended rules issued in GOMs. No. 1 of the school education which had reduced the qualifying mark to 45 per cent. He said that on an earlier occasion, the High Court had given relief to candidates who were admitted to the diploma in elementary education course after 2007 and had not secured 50 per cent in Intermediate.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar made it clear that it cannot interfere in the rules prescribed by NCTE and dismissed the petition.