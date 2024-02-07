HC: Why Isn’t State Listing Haemophilia as Disability?

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar on Tuesday directed the health department to explain why it was not considering haemophilia patients as physically disabled persons. In a public interest litigation, M. Vasudeva Rao, general secretary, Haemophilia Society, alleged that haemophilia was a rare, lifelong sex-linked genetic bleeding disorder which occurs mostly in males. He contended that the Centre had issued a gazette notification considering haemophilia patients as physically disabled but the state government was not issuing the relevant directions. The matter has been adjourned by two weeks.

Notice issued to firm over loan:

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar issued notice to Parimal Capital and Housing Finance Limited. A writ plea was filed by Neemax Buildcon and Mahalakshmi Estates that Piramal Capital was not taking the loan amount due to them. Vedula Venkataramana, senior counsel, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, contended that a part of the loan had been taken from them. He contended that the court may direct Piramal Capital to receive the amount. The bench directed the petitioners to issue personal notice to the respondents and listed the matter on February 13.

HC seeks details of wage order:

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar deferred hearing of a case pertaining to the payment of wages to employees of the Integrated Hospital Facility Management Services (IHFMS). A writ plea was filed by the IHFMS Contractors Association challenging a circular issued by the Director of Medical Education (DME) and orders of the commissioner, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad to pay wages at Rs.15,600 per month to each person engaged by members of the petitioner's association. The association said that the DME had no power or authority to issue directions to their association as it was not a party to the contract. The association said that the superintendents of the respective hospitals were directing them to implement the order failing which action would be initiated. The court ordered the contract to be furnished to check the terms and conditions before taking a stand. The matter was adjourned to February 9.