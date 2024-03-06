Top
HC Turns Down Ex-BRS Minister's Plea for Exxtra Security Cover

DC Correspondent
5 March 2024 8:11 PM GMT
HC Turns Down Ex-BRS Ministers Plea for Exxtra Security Cover
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court refused immediate relief to the former BRS minister V. Srinivas Goud on his plea seeking security cover by 4+4 personnel and directed the police to furnish the details about his security details and the threats faced by him.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy was hearing a petition filed by Goud who said that in view of the high threat perception from his political rivals and others, he required greater security. He said he had made many representations to the DGP and the intelligence department but they had not responded.

The judge said the court could not direct the authorities to provide security without hearing the other side, and adjourned the hearing to March 19.

