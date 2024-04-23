Top
HC to Hear Petition Against Accepting Volunteers' Resignations in Andhra Pradesh

DC Correspondent
22 April 2024 6:58 PM GMT
HC to Hear Petition Against Accepting Volunteers Resignations in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court is set to hear a petition filed by the Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana party, led by its president Bode Ramachandra Yadav, seeking direction to the AP government to not accept the resignations of village/ward volunteers. This petition comes amid concerns that if the resignations are accepted, the volunteers might influence voters in the upcoming polls in Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already issued directions barring volunteers from election-related work. Notably, 44,000 volunteers have already resigned from their positions. The petition raises apprehension that these resignations could impact the fairness of the electoral process. The court is expected to take up the hearing on Tuesday, April 23.

