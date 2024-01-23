HC Tells AG of Counsels’ Poor Response

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on municipal authorities and their counsels for not assisting the court diligently. Justice T. Vinod Kumar had called the Advocate-General to represent the case at the end of the day. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by one Abhishaik, who sought demolition of an illegal construction at Vidith Sai Residency, Brundavan Hills, Nizampet. When AG A. Sudarshan Reddy appeared in the second half, the judge took serious objection to the way the cases were being represented and the callous way in which the authorities were passing instructions. The judge said that the instructions do not adequately address the concerns raised by the petitioners. Warning that the court would not hesitate to issue contempt notices against imprudent authorities, the Vinod Kumar said there was nothing too fancy about calling the authorities to court. When the AG said that he would pass instructions for assisting the court properly, the court did not seem convinced. However, when the AG proactively stated that he would address a letter to the principal secretary, MA & UD department to look into the issue, the judge conceded his request. The case was posted to January 30 for proper response on the inaction of the authorities.

Ex-babu wins relief against IPS officer:

Justice K Sujana allowed a revision petition filed by the former civil servant Bhanwarlal against IPS officer Naveen Kumar Bhatt. The two senior bureaucrats are involved in a dispute relating to a property on Road No. 72 Jubilee Hills. Bhanwarlal contended that he had leased the house to Bhatt in 2014. Bhatt overstayed the lease period and defaulted in rent. The defendant contended that the plaintiff had agreed to let him stay for 20 years. It was the case of the plaintiff that he sought an interim order to direct the defendant to pay arrears of rent of over `22 lakh while the defendant moved the civil court seeking permission to amend his application with a counter claim. The IV Senior Civil Court allowed the application. Shyam Agarwal, counsel for the plaintiff/petitioner in the revision before the High Court, contended that the order of the civil court permitting such amendment was effected by material irregularities. He pointed out that the alleged documents were highly suspect and that the court below ought to have dismissed it. Agreeing with the arguments of counsel, Justice Sujana set aside the order of the civil court implying that the police officer could not amend his pleadings in the suit filed by Bhanwarlal.

Navy told not to cut trees in reserve forest:

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Indian Navy to not cut any tree in a reserve forest land. The bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar was dealing with a writ petition filed by Damagundum Forest Protection. The petitioner questioned the allotment of the Damagundum reserve forest land to the Eastern Naval Command for a proposed Eternal Low Frequency (ELF) radar project. This, the petitioner contended, was in violation of environment laws. Additional Solicitor General appearing for the Centre said that the Navy would strictly adhere to the Union ministry for environment, forests and climate change precautions.

HC issues notice over chemical plan:

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar adjourned a matter questioning an order of the state environment impact assessment authority in issuing a consent for establishment for establishing a chemical industry. The bench was dealing with a writ petition filed by Dr M. Govardhana Rao who questioned the order of the Pollution Control Board (PCB). The industry was being set up by Surabhi Laboratories Pvt Ltd. at Yellamaguda in Hathnoora mandal of Sangareddy district adjacent to the water bodies in between the agricultural lands and catchment area. This violated laws against pollution, he said. The court was told that the appellate tribunal was not constituted under the Water and Air Act. The court while admitting the matter, ordered notice to the state authorities.