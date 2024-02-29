HC Stays Renewal of Mining Quarry Lease

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court suspended proceedings issued by the director of the state mines and geology department in relation to renewal of the quarry lease for Nava Bharat Ferro Alloys Ltd at Kondabhimanapalle of Kacharam village in Nalgonda district’s Devarakonda mandal.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka also suspended the environmental clearance certificate issued to the company by the member-secretary of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). The court also directed the departments concerned to respond by Friday.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by the residents of Kondabhimanpalli. They said that despite the negative impact report on environmental issues, the authorities had renewed the lease. They requested that the proceedings be stopped until a complete assessment is undertaken by re-conducting the public hearing and considering the opinion of all stakeholders.