HC Seeks Report on Fire Extinguishers in Govt-run Educational Institutions

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the commissioner and director of school education (DSE) and other authorities to submit a detailed status report qua about fire extinguishers in government schools and junior colleges across Telangana. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a PIL filed by Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guru Teja challenging the inaction of respondent authorities in providing a sufficient number of fire extinguishers and getting structural safety and soundness certificate sanitation certificate, water purity certificate periodically for the continuation of their institutions. The petitioner complained that such action of the authorities is in violation of the directions of the Supreme Court. The petitioner inter alia also prayed that first-aid kits and necessary medicines should be readily available in the school, Provision of water tank and separate piping from the tank with hose reel to the ground floor and first floor and impart firefighting training to all teachers and students from X standard onwards. The petitioner further prayed for a fire task force in every school, comprising the head of the institution, two teachers/staff members and one member from the fire and rescue department should be constituted. The panel will hear the matter on June 4.

HC orders appearance of sub-registrar

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Monday ordered the appearance of the sub-registrar of Quthbullapur in Medchal district. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Cholamandalam investment and finance company complaining that a flat belonging to the petitioner situated at Nizampet, Bachupally municipality is listed under the prohibitory list illegally. The petitioner contended that the sub-registrar was required to file his response and despite several opportunities granted by the court to file his response, the same was neglected. Without adjudication on merits, the court was concerned with the attitude of revenue authorities in not responding to the notice issued by the court and ordered the sub-registrar’s appearance.

Pocso case against goldsmith dsissed

Justice K. Surender of the Telangana High Court dismissed a criminal appeal against a goldsmith in a Pocso case. The appellant was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of ten years and a fine of Rs.2,000 in default, to suffer simple imprisonment for a period of three months by the I additional metropolitan sessions judge-cum-special judge for trial of cases under Pocso Act, 2012. It is the case of the prosecution that the appellant dragged the six-year-old victim into his house in 2014 laid her on the bed and violated her privacy which resulted in her hymen being torn on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim, the petitioner was not only prosecuted for rape but also under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The victim was examined and the details tallied with the complaint. The appellant pleaded that it was a false complaint on account of a loan taken from P.W.1/mother of the victim, which was not returned. Rejecting the plea of the appellant, Justice Surender said, “The defense of the appellant cannot be believed. No mother would go to the extent of stating that her child, who is aged six years, was raped by a person to whom the loan was given. If a person to whom the loan was given is sent to jail, in fact, P.W.1 would not have got the money back. The question of false implication in the present case is ruled out. According to the judge thought the FSL report does not reflect that semen and spermatozoa were not found, it would not make any difference to the case of the prosecution. In fact, human blood was detected on the swabs collected from the victim. He found that the evidence of the victim was convincing and that the appellant had failed to make out a case for appeal.